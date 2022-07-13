Jack Coatar joins Megan Green in qualifying for St. Louis aldermanic president race

ST. LOUIS — City election officials determined Wednesday that Alderman Jack Coatar had turned in enough valid signatures of registered voters to be listed on the Sept. 13 primary ballot for aldermanic president.

Coatar joins Alderman Megan Green, whose signatures were verified last week, on the ballot.

Meanwhile, a third potential candidate — Mark Kummer, an entrepreneur and political newcomer — is circulating petitions to try to get on the ballot as well.

Kummer, 44, the former president of a freight broker and trucking company, said he wants to offer voters an alternative to two candidates who are part of the existing political structure at City Hall.

He said he considers himself to be a political independent; Green and Coatar are both Democrats. But no party affiliation will be listed under the city’s nonpartisan approval voting system enacted by voters in 2020.

The Election Board says signatures of 1,175 registered voters are required to qualify for the ballot and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday. That’s equal to 2% of the number who voted in the mayoral election last year.

Residents at the September primary can vote for as many candidates as they approve of. The top two vote-getters will then compete in a runoff at the Nov. 8 general election.

The winner will serve the final five months in the term of Lewis Reed, who resigned as aldermanic president after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges.

The following four-year term in the office will be filled at the regular city election in April, preceded by a primary in March.