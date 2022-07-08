Jack Coatar submits signatures, files for St. Louis aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Jack Coatar on Friday formally filed for president of the city Board of Aldermen, becoming the second candidate to sign up for a special Sept. 13 primary election.

Coatar, who had previously announced he planned to run, said on social media that he turned in nearly 2,000 signatures to the city Election Board.

Board employees will now verify his petitions. Coatar, who now represents the 7th Ward, needs signatures of 1,175 registered voters to qualify for the ballot. If he falls short, he’d have until the filing deadline July 15 to turn in additional names.

Already on the ballot is Alderman Megan Green, 15th Ward, who turned in her petitions a week ago. The Election Board on Thursday determined she had enough valid signatures.

Coatar and Green are running to succeed longtime board president Lewis Reed, who resigned June 7 after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges.

If only Green and Coatar qualify for the race, they’ll be running against each other both in the September primary and in a runoff scheduled for Missouri’s Nov. 8 general election.

Under the nonpartisan “approval voting” system enacted by St. Louis voters in 2020, the top two vote-getters in the primary face each other in the general election. In the primary, residents vote for as many candidates as they approve of.

The winner of the November election race will serve the final five months of what would have been Reed’s final term. Someone to hold the office the next four years will be picked in the regular city election next April, preceded by a primary in March.