 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack Coatar to run campaign ads spotlighting 911 delays, economic development

  • 0
St. Louis municipal special election

President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen candidate Jack Coatar shakes hands with a voter out the Buder Branch Library polling place during election day for the St. Louis municipal special election for President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. No matter who wins this election both candidates, Coatar and Megan Green, will be on the ballot again on November 8, 2022 when the winner will be named the President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — City residents could be seeing a lot more of Alderman Jack Coatar in the coming weeks.

The candidate for aldermanic president was spotted cutting a television commercial for his campaign in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Monday.

It's one of multiple spots he'll be running sometime next month before the Nov. 8 election, Coatar told the Post-Dispatch. The advertisements will focus on topics like the city's problems answering 911 calls without lengthy delays, and Coatar's work encouraging development in his ward, which includes downtown, Soulard and Lafayette Square.

Coatar has campaigned as someone who can fix problems with the city's "basic services" like the 911 system, which has been plagued by staff shortages and organization challenges in recent years.

Coatar is running against Alderman Megan Green, of Tower Grove South, for the aldermanic president seat this fall.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News