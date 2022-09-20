Jack Coatar to run campaign ads spotlighting 911 delays, economic development

ST. LOUIS — City residents could be seeing a lot more of Alderman Jack Coatar in the coming weeks.

The candidate for aldermanic president was spotted cutting a television commercial for his campaign in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Monday.

It's one of multiple spots he'll be running sometime next month before the Nov. 8 election, Coatar told the Post-Dispatch. The advertisements will focus on topics like the city's problems answering 911 calls without lengthy delays, and Coatar's work encouraging development in his ward, which includes downtown, Soulard and Lafayette Square.

Coatar has campaigned as someone who can fix problems with the city's "basic services" like the 911 system, which has been plagued by staff shortages and organization challenges in recent years.

Coatar is running against Alderman Megan Green, of Tower Grove South, for the aldermanic president seat this fall.