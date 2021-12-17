Jack Suntrup’s memorable stories from 2021: Marijuana legalization on 2022 ballot and a threat from the governor

3. Lucas Kunce, one Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, was claiming a homestead tax credit in Washington, D.C. He also signed mortgage paperwork requiring him to live in his Washington home. Kunce said he voted there in 2020, but the D.C. election board had no record of that. Read the story.

4. An environmental calamity unfolded last year in a rural corner of northern Missouri when pig manure overwhelmed lagoons that had been managed by a financially troubled farming company. Environmental watchdogs said the spills, which occurred in two counties, and the prior lack of oversight by the Department of Natural Resources, spotlighted the state’s hands-off approach to smaller concentrated animal feeding operations. Read the story.

5. A marijuana legalization ballot initiative for 2022 gives insiders first dibs on full recreational business licenses. One critic I quoted said this was to protect the industry from competition. Read the story.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.