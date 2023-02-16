CLAYTON — The owner of the crumbling Jamestown Mall site in north St. Louis County will soon begin accepting bids from contractors to demolish it.

The St. Louis County Port Authority, a county government agency, owns the site. The agency for months has been jumping over bureaucratic hurdles with the county and state of Missouri to use federal COVID-19 relief money for demolition. Officials expect to open the project for bids in March or April.

"We're moving along. It's just you're dealing with a government, and in this case it's three governments," said John Maupin, a representative on the Port Authority's board.

The agency expects demolition to begin sometime this spring, and for the building to be razed by the end of the year.

Since the mall closed in 2014, the million-square-foot building has sat vacant on a 142-acre site in the middle of North County subdivisions.

The Port Authority has sought to develop ideas for the site after demolition. In December, St. Louis-based consulting firm i5Group suggested an agriculture technology annex, among other ideas, could fill part of the mall's footprint.