Jill Biden to make campaign stop here Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Pushing to boost turnout the day before Missouri’s presidential primary, Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will make a campaign stop at 7 p.m. Monday at the Boundary restaurant at the Cheshire hotel at 6300 Clayton Road.

That event follows a rally appearance at the Stifel Theatre earlier Monday by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden's major opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Jill Biden event is described as a "meet and greet" open to the public. Doors open at 6:45. People can register at the campaign website.

The Jill Biden event originally had been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. but it was changed, apparently to squeeze in a late afternoon campaign stop in Columbia, Missouri following one in Kansas City Monday morning.

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months! St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.