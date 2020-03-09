You are the owner of this article.
Jill Biden to make campaign stop here Monday night
Democratic presidential primary options narrow

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 25.

ST. LOUIS — Pushing to boost turnout the day before Missouri’s presidential primary, Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will make a campaign stop at 7 p.m. Monday at the Boundary restaurant at the Cheshire hotel at 6300 Clayton Road.

That event follows a rally appearance at the Stifel Theatre earlier Monday by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden's major opponent for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Jill Biden event is described as a "meet and greet" open to the public. Doors open at 6:45. People can register at the campaign website.

The Jill Biden event originally had been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. but it was changed, apparently to squeeze in a late afternoon campaign stop in Columbia, Missouri following one in Kansas City Monday morning.

