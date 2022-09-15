John Danforth endorses Mark Mantovani in St. Louis County executive race

A nominee for St. Louis County executive has received an endorsement from a well-known name in Missouri GOP politics.

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth on Thursday endorsed Mark Mantovani, a retired Ladue businessman and former Democratic candidate for county executive, calling Mantovani "a uniter."

"He is not ideological, he is pragmatic. His goal is to make things better, to find solutions, not to score points against political opponents or create drama," Danforth said in a prepared statement.

The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee picked Mantovani on Monday night to fill in for primary winner Katherine Pinner, who dropped out of the race against incumbent county executive Sam Page. Mantovani has positioned himself as a candidate who can attract support from any party.

Mantovani said he was "happy to receive Sen. Danforth's endorsement."

"He's a person I respect," Mantovani said, "and I'm happy to receive endorsements from people from all across the political spectrum."

Danforth's endorsements have had mixed success. He has endorsed candidates who won their elections, including Eric Greitens in his 2016 gubernatorial campaign and Josh Hawley in his 2015 run for Missouri attorney general. Danforth was a vocal supporter of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation process in the early 1990s.

But Danforth later said he regretted endorsing Hawley, now a U.S. senator, after Hawley announced plans to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Greitens later resigned from the governor's office amid scandal. Most recently, Danforth endorsed independent candidate John Wood in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican. Wood dropped out of the race after a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump won the Republican nomination.

"Sen. Danforth is the Republican who gave the country Clarence Thomas and gave Missouri Senator Josh Hawley," said Richard Callow, a spokesman for Page's campaign. "His endorsements have consequences."

Danforth's most recent contribution in the county executive race went to Republican candidate Shamed Dogan, who lost in the August primary. Missouri campaign finance records didn't list any committees supporting Mantovani as of Thursday afternoon, but he said he plans to establish one.

Page has, in past races, received endorsements from former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones when she was city treasurer. Other endorsements have included county councilwomen Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway, and former County Executive Charlie Dooley.