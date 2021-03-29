Jones has money lead over Spencer as mayoral race nears finish line

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones has a money lead over Alderman Cara Spencer as the two mayoral candidates launch their final week of campaigning for the April 6 election.

According to reports filed Monday, committees backing Jones raised about $871,000 and spent about $686,000 through Thursday, the cutoff date.

Groups supporting Spencer reported raising more than $796,000 and spending about $654,000. The report totals include money donated and spent during both the primary and general-election portions of the campaign.

Jones' money edge grows when $85,000 in spending to promote her election by a national organization promoting Black candidates, Collective Future, is added to her side's total. Because the group is a nonprofit, it isn't required to disclose its contributors.

Under the city's new nonpartisan electoral system, Jones and Spencer — the top two finishers in the four-candidate March 2 primary — qualified for the general election.

Among large donors helping Jones were developer Michael Staenberg, who donated $7,600, and theLOUpac, a committee largely funded by Anheuser Busch that kicked in $12,600.