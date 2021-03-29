Jones has money lead over Spencer as mayoral race nears finish line

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones has a money lead over Alderman Cara Spencer as the two mayoral candidates launch their final week of campaigning for the April 6 election.
According to reports filed Monday, committees backing Jones raised about $871,000 and spent about $686,000 through Thursday, the cutoff date.
Groups supporting Spencer reported raising more than $796,000 and spending about $654,000. The report totals include money donated and spent during both the primary and general-election portions of the campaign.
Jones' money edge grows when $85,000 in spending to promote her election by a national organization promoting Black candidates, Collective Future, is added to her side's total. Because the group is a nonprofit, it isn't required to disclose its contributors.
Under the city's new nonpartisan electoral system, Jones and Spencer — the top two finishers in the four-candidate March 2 primary — qualified for the general election.
Among large donors helping Jones were developer Michael Staenberg, who donated $7,600, and theLOUpac, a committee largely funded by Anheuser Busch that kicked in $12,600.
Those amounts include contributions to both Jones' campaign committee and a separate pro-Jones committee called 314 Forward.
314 Forward also got $10,000 from Leadership Counts, a committee that spent money earlier this year to aid Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's mayoral primary effort. Reed finished third in the primary and didn't make it to the runoff.
Among other big donors to 314 Forward included Dallas-based Cochran Redevelopment Partners and Nexus PAC of St. Louis, which each gave $5,000.
Among recent large Jones campaign committee contributors were Steve Stogel, president of DFC Group, $2,600; Jeff Rainford, a former top aide to then-Mayor Francis Slay, $2,000; Centene CEO Michael Neidorff, $2,600; restaurateur Ben Poremba, $5,200, and Jamala Rogers, a longtime leader of the Organization for Black Struggle, $2,600.
Ben Cohen, the Vermont-based co-founder of ice cream giant Ben and Jerry's, gave $590 to Jones.
Alderman Tom Oldenburg of the 16th Ward contributed $1,000 to Jones and Joyce Aboussie, the longtime top aide to former Rep. Richard Gephardt, donated $2,600.
Gateway to Progress, a pro-Spencer PAC, got recent donations of $10,000 each from Post Holdings Inc. and Hermann Capital Management. The Holland Law Firm gave $10,000, and one of its members, Eric Holland, $5,000.
Spencer's campaign committee pulled in recent donations from, among others, longtime lobbyist and former city official Bill Kuehling, $2,000; developers Pete Rothschild and Jeff Tegethoff, $2,600 each; and Starwood Group LLC, $2,600.
Lux Living LLC gave Spencer's campaign $2,500, as did the firm's CEO, Victor Alston.
The city firefighters union gave $10,000 to help Spencer. Meanwhile, the Firefighters Institute of Racial Equality, which represents Black firefighters in St. Louis, donated $2,600 to Jones, increasing the group's total to $5,200. Both candidates also got financial support from various other labor groups.
Former Mayor Vincent Schoemehl and former Aldermanic President James Shrewsbury, who had donated previously to Spencer, gave additional amounts.
Members of the Taylor family prominent in Enterprise Holdings gave to both candidates, as did executives of Schnuck Markets.
Also giving to both Spencer and Jones were Commerce Banchshares and executives of Schnuck Markets. Roy Pfautch, a longtime financial backer of Republican candidates, also contributed to each candidate, who are both Democrats.