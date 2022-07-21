Jones to sign $1M plan to help St. Louis women get abortions in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is set to sign a bill Thursday morning putting $1 million toward helping local women get abortions in Illinois, a likely prelude to another legal battle with the state.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has vowed to sue to block the ordinance, which he says is plainly illegal under state law.

The impending donnybrook would mark yet another round of political combat between Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate looking to burnish his bona fides with the base before an upcoming primary, and Jones, a progressive Democrat eager to show she won't back down in the face of conservative opposition. The two have previously clashed over public health orders during the pandemic and funding for law enforcement, and frequently spar on Twitter.

The bill itself is the city's attempt to blunt the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court eliminating a constitutional right to abortion. Republican leaders in Jefferson City followed suit, outlawing the procedure entirely.

The city bill wouldn't directly pay for abortions, but it would send federal pandemic aid money to organizations that help women get to clinics and pay for child care.

But critics say it would still clearly violate a Missouri law banning governments from paying to assist with abortion or from encouraging a woman to have one.