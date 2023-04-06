ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Joseph McCulloch, the brother of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch, is in the running to become the new St. Charles County prosecutor.

He's among 11 applicants to succeed Tim Lohmar, who abruptly resigned as prosecutor last week.

McCulloch, 66, a retired St. Louis police officer who was just reelected Tuesday to the part-time position of St. Charles municipal judge, confirmed in an interview that he's in the pool of applicants.

"I want to make sure victims are the priority out here" and that law and order is maintained, he said.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann, who will make the appointment with approval required by the County Council, said 11 people had applied by the Wednesday deadline he had set and that he was interviewing them Thursday.

He refused to release the names but said the list included three women and eight men. Last week, he had said a judge was among those interested in the position, but didn't identify her.

"We've got several people we've interviewed who I think would do a good job," Ehlmann said Thursday. "It makes it tough for me to figure out who's best."

Lohmar's resignation was unusual because it came less than five months after he was reelected to another four-year term.

He said in a news release that he could no longer give the office the energy and attention it requires and still have time for his family and his health and well-being. Since then, he hasn't elaborated and has refused to do interviews.

Lohmar, who held the post since 2012, gave no indication in his statement that his decision was related to controversy over his arrest last summer on suspicion of DWI after he was stopped by police in Lake Ozark, Missouri. No charges have been filed in the case.

Under the county charter, Ehlmann must appoint a new prosecutor who shares the same political party affiliation as Lohmar, a Republican.

Joseph McCulloch, who was on the St. Charles County Council from 2005 to 2008 as a Democrat, said Thursday he had became a Republican "probably shortly thereafter."

"The Democratic Party was no longer the Democratic Party I knew," when it supported "the working man" and the police, McCulloch said.

McCulloch was appointed in 2015 to succeed Lohmar's father, William Lohmar, as St. Charles municipal judge when the elder Lohmar died. He later won election to the post, which is nonpartisan. McCulloch also has a private law practice.

McCulloch's daughter-in-law, Trisha McCulloch, is a county associate circuit judge. He said he would have no conflict of interest if he becomes prosecutor because she handles family law cases, which aren't filed by the prosecutor.

Ehlmann said he probably won't make his choice until after April 24.