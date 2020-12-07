Judge: Ashcroft move to squelch bid to overturn abortion law unconstitutional

The state Department of Health and Senior Services, which is controlled by Parson, last year unsuccessfully attempted to pull the abortion license of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, the only abortion clinic in the state, because of a list of deficiencies the department has cited.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The law signed by the Republican governor bans abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

After Parson signed the bill, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri formed the No Bans on Choice Committee, which sought to repeal the law through a referendum.

Ashcroft, also a Republican, initially rejected the effort, saying that because part of the law had taken effect immediately, the rest of the pending law could not be put to a vote.

He lost that argument in court, but Ashcroft was not forced to allow signature collection to begin right away.