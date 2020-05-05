You are the owner of this article.
Judge assigned, conference set in lawsuit challenging city, county lockdowns
Lawsuit asks court to block Page, Krewson stay-at-home orders

Clayton attorney Bevis Schock discusses a claim that stay-at-home orders issued by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson violate state law and should be blocked, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Jeremy Kohler/jkohler@post-dispatch.com)

ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit challenging the stay-at-home orders in St. Louis and St. Louis County has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark Sr.

Clark was nominated by President Donald Trump in April 2018 to serve on the court. The U.S. Senate confirmed him in May 2019 on a 53-45 vote.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday by Clayton attorney Bevis Schock on behalf of an antique store in St. Louis and a gym in St. Louis County. It asks the court to temporarily and permanently block emergency orders keeping many city and county businesses shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic as the state begins to reopen.

Clark set a telephone conference for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Schock filed the lawsuit on the first day after the expiration of Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order. Businesses across most of the state can start letting customers inside, with rules that still limit the size of gatherings.

St. Louis and St. Louis County remain locked down indefinitely on orders from their top leaders. Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reiterated Monday that they’ll revisit their respective stay-at-home orders in mid-May.

Stephen Clark

Stephen Clark

