CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge on Monday blocked until at least May 15 an emergency rule that would create broad restrictions on transgender health care for Missourians of all ages.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s rule, which uses a state consumer protection law to restrict and delay treatments such as hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries, was set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

But Circuit Court Judge Ellen Ribaudo, in her temporary restraining order, said that the restrictions would irreparably harm a group of transgender patients and health care providers who filed suit challenging the measure last week.

The suit argues Bailey lacks the authority to use the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act to create broad health care policies.

Under Bailey’s rule, patients would need to attend 15 separate hourlong therapy sessions over at least 18 months and provide documentation of an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for at least three years before getting care. Providers would also be required to ensure that any patients’ mental health conditions have been “treated and resolved.”

The restrictions would apply to both children and adults — a more expansive rule than similar efforts by Republican leaders across the country, which have mostly tried to regulate or ban transgender care for minors.

Bailey’s new regulation says current patients may continue with a “specific intervention that has already begun,” though it also requires them to “promptly” seek the treatments and assessments called for by the state.

The plaintiffs in the suit include the families of two transgender teens, a 36-year-old trans man who has been on testosterone for 10 years, a therapist who treats transgender patients and the Southhampton Community Healthcare clinic that provides gender-affirming care in south St. Louis. They are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm.

Ribaudo’s order found that, should the rule be allowed to go into effect while the lawsuit continues, the patients in the suit would face irreparable harm and be at a "high risk" of losing their health care. And providers will “risk ethical violations” because Bailey’s regulation requires them to provide patients with warnings regarding transgender treatments, some of which include “unsourced medical information,” she wrote.

Ribaudo also found the suit met the legal bar for having a likelihood of success, finding that Bailey’s use of the consumer protection law is “a novel approach” that may “invade a function reserved to the legislature.”

Southampton Community Healthcare doctor Michael Donovan thanked the judge in a statement Monday.

“Without this halt on the baseless and discriminatory rule, our practice would have been forced to grapple with how to provide ethical medical care to our transgender patients in a way consistent with our obligations under a rule that places illogical barriers to necessary care,” the statement reads.

A spokesman for Bailey’s office said in a statement Monday that they will continue to push for the rules to go into effect.

“We remain confident in our position because the court even acknowledged that it deferred its consideration of the science until a later date,” the statement reads. “Our six pages of endnotes (on the rule) speak for themselves: these procedures are experimental. We will continue to fight for all patients to have access to adequate health care.”

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert argued in an emotional hearing in St. Louis County court last week that the measure lacked factual backing and would allow “a lone partisan official to turn back the clock on decades of medical care” for thousands of transgender people across the state.

The Attorney General’s office argues the consumer protection law gives Bailey’s office wide-ranging authority to make rules for nearly any business practice in emergencies.

Bailey said earlier this month that the restrictions stem from his office’s investigation into allegations of mistreatment of patients made by a former case manager at the Washington University clinic for transgender youths at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The complaints included that patients were being rushed into treatments. Almost two dozen parents of children seen at the clinic have disputed those claims.

Bailey announced plans for the restrictions on March 20, bypassing Republican-backed legislation that continues to make its way through the Missouri Legislature barring doctors from providing puberty blockers or hormones to minors for gender transition.

LGBTQ advocates and gender-affirming health care providers spoke out against the measure, arguing the rules could be so onerous that they may prevent providers from taking on new transgender patients altogether. Advocates emphasize that many of the country’s leading medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association, support gender-affirming care as medically necessary.

Bailey took office in January after his appointment by Gov. Mike Parson. He said he is running for a four-year term in 2024.

The next hearing in the lawsuit is set for 1 p.m. May 11 in St. Louis County Circuit Court.