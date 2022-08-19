 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing University City of using public money for ballot issue

University City Proposition F

Signs for and against Proposition F, a proposed quarter-cent sales tax to help fund University City firefighter pensions, are shown in University City on Thursday, March 31, 2022. "Residents should get informed about the pros and cons of Proposition F, and make their own decisions on if they want to support or oppose it," said Gregory Rose, City Manager of the City of University City. Photo by Joseph Cooke, jcooke@post-dispatch.com

 Joseph Cooke

UNIVERSITY CITY — A judge has tossed a lawsuit against University City and its mayor and city council accusing them of using public money to advocate for a sales tax proposal that appeared on April’s ballot.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Krista Peyton earlier this month dismissed the lawsuit filed in March by David Harris and one of the region’s best-known local government critics, Tom Sullivan.

The University City residents accused their government of using city resources to advocate for a quarter-percent sales tax dedicated to the fire department, arguing literature the city produced on the ballot measure broke state law by clearly leaning in favor of the measure. The city’s attorney, John Mulligan Jr., noted government bodies often put out information on local tax ballot measures and called the lawsuit “unprecedented.”

A separate complaint Harris filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission over University City’s alleged support for the ballot measure in a newsletter was also dismissed.

The lawsuit and complaint came amid an organized campaign against the ballot measure in a suburb known for political engagement — and political feuds, some tied to fire department funding that stretch back years. University City voters rejected the sales tax in April.

Sullivan and Harris have filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider the dismissal or at least lay out her reasons. Should they opt to appeal, “the appellate court would be uncertain why the Court ruled as it did,” they argue.

