Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing University City of using public money for ballot issue

UNIVERSITY CITY — A judge has tossed a lawsuit against University City and its mayor and city council accusing them of using public money to advocate for a sales tax proposal that appeared on April’s ballot.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Krista Peyton earlier this month dismissed the lawsuit filed in March by David Harris and one of the region’s best-known local government critics, Tom Sullivan.

The University City residents accused their government of using city resources to advocate for a quarter-percent sales tax dedicated to the fire department, arguing literature the city produced on the ballot measure broke state law by clearly leaning in favor of the measure. The city’s attorney, John Mulligan Jr., noted government bodies often put out information on local tax ballot measures and called the lawsuit “unprecedented.”

A separate complaint Harris filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission over University City’s alleged support for the ballot measure in a newsletter was also dismissed.

The lawsuit and complaint came amid an organized campaign against the ballot measure in a suburb known for political engagement — and political feuds, some tied to fire department funding that stretch back years. University City voters rejected the sales tax in April.

Sullivan and Harris have filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider the dismissal or at least lay out her reasons. Should they opt to appeal, “the appellate court would be uncertain why the Court ruled as it did,” they argue.