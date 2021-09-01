Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit contesting Biden’s look at ‘social costs’ of greenhouse gases

Republican leaders in Missouri and 11 other states won’t be able to proceed for now with a lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s efforts to assess the “social costs” of greenhouse gases.
A federal judge in St. Louis dismissed a case Tuesday that had been spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Joined by 11 of his Republican counterparts in other states, Schmitt argued that applying the yet-to-be-finalized costs to “virtually every regulatory program administered by the federal government” exceeded Biden’s authority, and would have far-reaching economic effects.
But Judge Audrey Fleissig said that the case was “supported by a number of bare assumptions” and “is too weak for standing.” Her 29-page ruling also said that the states’ case is “not ripe” for any action in court.
Schmitt’s spokesman said the ruling would be appealed.
The ruling sides with key points raised by the defense in oral arguments last week. Justice Department lawyers representing the case’s long list of government defendants argued that the lawsuit centered on “speculative” harm, and should be dismissed.
“They just suggest that perhaps they might run into some problem,” said Stephen Pezzi, a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.
The defense also noted that the effort is consistent with cost-benefit analyses that are “a longstanding presidential practice,” and that every president since Richard Nixon “has imposed some requirement for federal agencies to assess the predictable consequences of proposed rules.” The social costs now being assessed are “intended to include changes in net agricultural productivity, human health, property damage from increased flood risk, and the value of ecosystem services,” according to an executive order signed by Biden in January.
The effort comes amid a worsening climate crisis and a consensus among scientists that society must act to reduce greenhouse emissions in order to avoid the worst effects of global warming.
But Tuesday’s court decision acknowledged that future lawsuits will be able to take aim at specific regulations that are influenced by the new social costs of greenhouse gases.
“The Court does not mean to disregard Plaintiffs’ fears of future economic harm,” Fleissig wrote. “But Plaintiffs will have ample opportunity to bring legal challenges to particular regulations if those regulations pose imminent, concrete, and particularized injury.”
Schmitt, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt, has been busy waging a wave of legal battles. Last year, he sued China for engaging in “abnormally dangerous activities” that helped unleash the global coronavirus pandemic, and also joined a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. This year, he sued St. Louis County in May to block the county executive’s mask order and recently moved to prevent Missouri school districts from implementing mask mandates — a legal action that drew immediate backlash from medical leaders.