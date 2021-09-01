Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit contesting Biden’s look at ‘social costs’ of greenhouse gases

Republican leaders in Missouri and 11 other states won’t be able to proceed for now with a lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s efforts to assess the “social costs” of greenhouse gases.

A federal judge in St. Louis dismissed a case Tuesday that had been spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Joined by 11 of his Republican counterparts in other states, Schmitt argued that applying the yet-to-be-finalized costs to “virtually every regulatory program administered by the federal government” exceeded Biden’s authority, and would have far-reaching economic effects.

But Judge Audrey Fleissig said that the case was “supported by a number of bare assumptions” and “is too weak for standing.” Her 29-page ruling also said that the states’ case is “not ripe” for any action in court.

Schmitt’s spokesman said the ruling would be appealed.

The ruling sides with key points raised by the defense in oral arguments last week. Justice Department lawyers representing the case’s long list of government defendants argued that the lawsuit centered on “speculative” harm, and should be dismissed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They just suggest that perhaps they might run into some problem,” said Stephen Pezzi, a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.