Judge halts rule that would help mega hog farm in rural northwest Missouri

The project in Livingston County, by Marshall-based United Hog Systems, proposes a 12-foot-deep pit that would collect an estimated 8.3 million gallons of manure per year.

The lawsuit accuses the DNR of acting outside its regulatory authority to issue the emergency rule this month.

"(T)here is no evidence in the record that any ‘emergency’ exists to obviate the need for ‘notice-and-comment’ rulemaking," the lawsuit says.

Brian Quinn, spokesman for the Department of Environmental Quality, said in a statement that "the department believes this emergency amendment is fair to all interested persons and parties under the circumstances."

"Currently, all ‘perched groundwater’ in the State is protected, and the emergency rule removes those protections across the entire State," the lawsuit says.

The Post-Dispatch last month reported from Livingston County, about 230 miles northwest of St. Louis, where many residents have organized against the proposed hog farm.