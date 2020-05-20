Judge hears arguments in case testing St. Louis County's stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge heard arguments but did not immediately issue a decision Wednesday in a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to shut down fitness centers in Maryland Heights and Chesterfield that have remained open during the county’s emergency stay-at-home order.

The county says the House of Pain gyms are violating county rules ordering the closure of certain businesses to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and that even though the gyms say they are taking safety precautions, they can’t make up their own rules.

“We need to lean on the authorities here, people who know what’s safe and what’s not safe,” Steven J. Capizzi, an assistant county counselor, argued in a telephone hearing. He said the federal court already ruled in the county’s favor in the case of another gym challenging a previous version of the stay-at-home order.

The gyms assert the county has no proof gyms are more dangerous to enter than other businesses, and can’t enforce an order that is inconsistent with a state order that allowed gyms to open on May 4.

“By the county’s logic, they should be closing down the nursing homes,” W. Christopher McDonough, the lawyer for House of Pain.