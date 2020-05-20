Judge hears arguments in case testing St. Louis County's stay-at-home order

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge heard arguments but did not immediately issue a decision Wednesday in a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to shut down fitness centers in Maryland Heights and Chesterfield that have remained open during the county’s emergency stay-at-home order.
The county says the House of Pain gyms are violating county rules ordering the closure of certain businesses to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and that even though the gyms say they are taking safety precautions, they can’t make up their own rules.
“We need to lean on the authorities here, people who know what’s safe and what’s not safe,” Steven J. Capizzi, an assistant county counselor, argued in a telephone hearing. He said the federal court already ruled in the county’s favor in the case of another gym challenging a previous version of the stay-at-home order.
The gyms assert the county has no proof gyms are more dangerous to enter than other businesses, and can’t enforce an order that is inconsistent with a state order that allowed gyms to open on May 4.
“By the county’s logic, they should be closing down the nursing homes,” W. Christopher McDonough, the lawyer for House of Pain.
Although the rules were relaxed for some businesses Monday, gyms are still barred from opening due to what St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said is a higher potential risk of virus transmission. Page on Wednesday he was meeting with gym owners to discuss finding safe ways for them to open.
The county is also demanding a list of every customer who entered the gym in violation of the health order and for House of Pain to test them all for coronavirus. The gym said it would be more than $200,000 to test more than 1,000 customers who entered, and that it might not survive the loss of income from membership fees.
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White said McDonough’s claim that the order for gyms to remain closed was a “death sentence” for his client was “a stretch.”
House of Pain is asking White to dismiss the case because it says a county ordinance regulating nuisances allows for an administrative process before a lawsuit is filed. The county says the ordinance does not apply.
