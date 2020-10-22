Judge rules St. Charles County lawmaker who bought house out of district can stay on ballot

Fagras wondered how the court could reconcile Schroer's mortgage in Defiance with his lease in O'Fallon "with the intent (emphasis added) to serve and advocate for the constituents of the 107th, not to mention several address changes" including on his voter registration and drivers license.

"Without a doubt the facts in the present case are conflicting," Fagras said. "It may not be so much what Schroer intended to do but what he never intended to do which appears that he had no intention of relinquishing his residency to remain in the 107th."

Schroer, in a statement, said the judge affirmed that Datt's "attacks" were "baseless."

"Serving St. Charles County, namely the amazing people in House District 107, has been an honor, and I look forward to the opportunity to win another term serving my friends and neighbors in the upcoming General Election," he said.

Democrats blasted the decision, saying it set a precedent that erodes residency requirements for lawmakers.