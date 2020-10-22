 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge rules St. Charles County lawmaker who bought house out of district can stay on ballot
0 comments

Judge rules St. Charles County lawmaker who bought house out of district can stay on ballot

Subscribe for $1 a month
ExpectUsSTL protesters drop poster during House debate

Rep. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County, one of the sponsors of proposed crime legislation, voices his support on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, during debate in the Missouri House of Representatives at the Capitol in Jefferson City. The House passed five bills including repealing the residency rule for public safety employees in St. Louis, Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Charles County judge has ruled that a lawmaker who purchased a home outside of his state House district and said it would be his "primary residence" may stay on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Rep. Nick Schroer, a Republican, in May purchased a $480,000 home with his wife in Defiance, outside of his O'Fallon-based state House district.

In mortgage documents, he said the home would be his "primary residence."

His Democratic opponent, Victoria Witt Datt, sued in August and said Schroer should be removed from the ballot.

Schroer said he had signed a lease with a family friend who lived inside the district, and said he was still eligible to run in the 107th House District.

Judge Michael Fagras, in an order issued Thursday, said Schroer was eligible to run in the House district and would remain on the ballot.

Fagras wondered how the court could reconcile Schroer's mortgage in Defiance with his lease in O'Fallon "with the intent (emphasis added) to serve and advocate for the constituents of the 107th, not to mention several address changes" including on his voter registration and drivers license.

"Without a doubt the facts in the present case are conflicting," Fagras said. "It may not be so much what Schroer intended to do but what he never intended to do which appears that he had no intention of relinquishing his residency to remain in the 107th."

Schroer, in a statement, said the judge affirmed that Datt's "attacks" were "baseless."

"Serving St. Charles County, namely the amazing people in House District 107, has been an honor, and I look forward to the opportunity to win another term serving my friends and neighbors in the upcoming General Election," he said.

Democrats blasted the decision, saying it set a precedent that erodes residency requirements for lawmakers.

"Under this irrational, highly partisan ruling, anyone can run for any office so long as they claim they’re eligible," said Kyle Garner, executive director of the St. Charles County Democrats. "If someone is willing to forge a lease and change a campaign mailing address online, they can claim residency anywhere without further challenge."

Garner noted that like Schroer, Fagras is a Republican.

Schroer was first elected in 2016 and is perhaps known best for helping to pass legislation banning most abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. The law is currently held up in federal court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch now: 5 tips to get the most out of our Voters Guide

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports