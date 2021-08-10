Judge tells Missouri it can no longer deny Medicaid to patients eligible under expansion

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Tuesday ordered Missouri officials not to deny coverage to patients newly eligible for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expansion, a major win for proponents of the health care program.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said the state was barred “from prohibiting individuals eligible under” Medicaid expansion from “enrolling in the MO HealthNet program as of July 1, 2021.”

He also blocked the state from imposing on expanded Medicaid enrollees “any greater or additional burdens or restrictions on eligibility or enrollment” than on those who were already eligible.

Reacting to the order, Gov. Mike Parson said, “I’m going to follow the law. I’ve always done that and always will continue to do that.”

“We all know what the obstacle is,” Parson said. “We don’t have the funding to support it right now. So we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to do that, you know, whether we’re going to dilute the pool of money that we have now for the people that’s on the program, and just how we’re going to move forward.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement: “Medicaid eligibility is finally expanded in Missouri.”