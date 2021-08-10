Judge tells Missouri it can no longer deny Medicaid to patients eligible under expansion

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge on Tuesday ordered Missouri officials not to deny coverage to patients newly eligible for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expansion, a major win for proponents of the health care program.
Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said the state was barred “from prohibiting individuals eligible under” Medicaid expansion from “enrolling in the MO HealthNet program as of July 1, 2021.”
He also blocked the state from imposing on expanded Medicaid enrollees “any greater or additional burdens or restrictions on eligibility or enrollment” than on those who were already eligible.
Reacting to the order, Gov. Mike Parson said, “I’m going to follow the law. I’ve always done that and always will continue to do that.”
“We all know what the obstacle is,” Parson said. “We don’t have the funding to support it right now. So we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to do that, you know, whether we’re going to dilute the pool of money that we have now for the people that’s on the program, and just how we’re going to move forward.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement: “Medicaid eligibility is finally expanded in Missouri.”
“There can be no more excuses and no more delays in implementation,” she said. “Expansion not only will make our state healthier, the infusion of billions of additional federal Medicaid dollars will boost our economy. And this will happen without a tax increase and without cuts to other state services.”
Beetem’s order follows court arguments Friday during which Chuck Hatfield, representing three women suing the state for health care coverage, asked Beetem to block the state from denying coverage for individuals eligible under expansion.
Those arguments followed a unanimous Missouri Supreme Court ruling last month affirming the expansion. The court sent the case back to Beetem for further action.
Attorneys for the state said last week it would take two months to get the program running and sought another hearing to discuss bureaucratic hurdles at play related to enrolling an estimated 275,000 Missourians eligible under the expanded program.
But Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said the ruling means the state must begin enrolling eligible people — “and they must begin now.”
The expanded population includes adults ages 19 to 64 who make less than 138% of the poverty level, or about $18,000 per year for an individual.
Prior to Medicaid expansion, adults without children weren’t eligible for Medicaid unless they were disabled. Adults with children were eligible if their household income was less than about 16% of the federal poverty guideline.
In all, Medicaid in Missouri costs about $12 billion a year, but much of that cost is paid by the federal government.
Medicaid expansion is estimated to cost $1.9 billion a year, but the federal government will pay for all but about $130 million.