Judge throws out former aide’s discrimination suit against St. Louis comptroller

St. Louis City Hall

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.

 Amanda St. Amand

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has thrown out a 2020 discrimination lawsuit filed by a former top aide of Comptroller Darlene Green.

U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry this week granted the city of St. Louis’ motion to dismiss James Garavaglia’s lawsuit alleging Green pressured him to retire because of his age, gender and race.

Read: city of St. Louis' motion for summary judgment

The city filed its motion in April, arguing Garavaglia failed to provide evidence that Green discriminated against him by placing him on forced leave in 2019 for alleged misconduct and giving him advance notice of termination.

Garavaglia, a former deputy comptroller, is white and was 65 when he filed suit. Green is Black.

