Judge tosses most of St. Louis earnings tax lawsuit in early win for city

McGraugh’s order mostly sided with the collector’s argument that state statute already has a remedy for taxpayers to protest taxes and file for refunds — and that it doesn’t allow for class-action status.

Milton expressed frustration with the ruling and said he plans to appeal, pointing out that because the earnings tax is mostly collected from paychecks and remitted by employers to the city, like other income taxes, most workers would have to file biweekly appeals and have already missed the window for doing so. The collector always had allowed taxpayers to request refunds for days worked outside of the city at the end of the year before changing the policy in 2020, he said.

“You’d have to protest at the time your employer makes a payment,” Milton said. “It’s pretty obvious what they’re doing. Any objective person who sees what the city did knows they did it out of desperation. They’re not following the law.”

St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly’s office, meanwhile, issued a statement saying it was “pleased” the ruling “provided important clarity to our office and to taxpayers regarding several important procedural issues, including that plaintiffs’ lawyers cannot subject to the Collector or City to class actions over this issue.”