July floods finally declared a federal disaster in St. Clair County

EAST ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of residents and business owners in St. Clair County recovering from July's historic rains and floods can finally apply for federal aid.

The office of President Joe Biden announced on Monday a formal disaster declaration for the county to cover flooding between July 25 and 28, that walloped several cities, including East St. Louis, one of the region's poorest communities. The flooding followed a record 9 inches of rainfall that hit the St. Louis region in 12 hours on July 26. As much as a foot of water was recorded in some parts of the metro area.

At least 700 homes across St. Clair County were damaged, according to an assessment by the Federal and Illinois emergency management agencies.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying Tuesday for help paying for temporary housing, uninsured property losses, repairs and other qualifying expenses.

St. Clair County Board Chair Mark Kern said Monday that the declaration is "extremely important for us."

"The state of Illinois came to the assistance of the citizens of St. Clair County in a big way," Kern said. "They advocate daily on behalf of this declaration and we're greatly appreciative of their efforts."

A disaster declaration can also open funds to help governments pay for property buyouts in flood-prone areas or take other mitigation measures, Kern said.

St. Clair County residents impacted by the flooding can apply for aid online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. The phone number is monitored 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Similar assistance has been available on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River for weeks.

Biden approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's request for a disaster declaration for flood victims on Aug. 8, enabling eligible residents in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County to apply for federal aid. More than $100 million in aid grants and loans have been paid out across the three counties so far. The agency has a Nov. 7 deadline for residents of the counties to apply for aid.

It was not immediately clear why it took so long to get the declaration in St. Clair County.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker had also requested it in August. The Illinois Congressional delegation wrote a letter in support of the request.

Illinois and St. Clair County emergency officials have said that obtaining a disaster declaration was more difficult in Illinois because of the state’s larger size than Missouri and the more limited impact of the storm as compared to more densely populated areas in St. Louis. Officials had tallied $8.4 million prior to FEMA visiting St. Clair County on Aug. 17.

Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said on Monday that local and state officials did everything they were required to do.

"There are a lot of residents that have been calling my office daily needing assistance, so this is really welcomed and I’m sure will be well received by those who were impacted," Simmons said.

Kern said Monday he did not know why it took weeks for the declaration to be approved.

"I'm just happy its here and we can move forward with repairing and rebuilding," Kern said.

Flood assistance centers in East St. Louis serve hundreds of families this weekend Sunday’s multi-agency flood relief center marked the seventh such event since torrential rains destroyed cars, flooded homes and killed at least two people.