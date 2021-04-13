Kansas City-area lawmaker dogged by abuse allegations announces resignation

JEFFERSON CITY — A Kansas City-area state representative dogged by assault allegations has announced his resignation.

Rep. Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, submitted a letter of resignation dated Tuesday to House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, saying he would resign effective Friday, according to a copy of the letter obtained from a House spokesman.

An assistant in Roeber’s office said Roeber wasn’t expected back in the Capitol Tuesday.

Roeber replaced his wife, former state Rep. Rebecca Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, after she died in 2019.

Roeber ran in the November 2020 election for her seat.

He said in the letter he originally didn’t want to serve more than one legislative year, and thought Gov. Mike Parson would call a special election.

“I had no desire other than serving one legislative year to work on a highway bill that would memorialize Representative Roeber, and to vote on some school choice bills,” Roeber said.

“Unfortunately, a special session was never called so I was compelled to run for a two-year term,” Roeber said. “So, after one legislative session, I have done what I set out to do in the Missouri Legislature in 2021.”