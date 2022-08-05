Kansas City-based firm recommended to design MetroLink fare collection gates

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink’s management is recommending the hiring of HNTB, a national engineering firm based in Kansas City, to design long-debated fare collection gates at the light rail system’s 38 stations.

The board of the Bi-State Development Agency, Metro Transit’s parent agency, is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution contracting with HNTB for $6.9 million.

HNTB was the only company to submit a bid for the work, Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach said in a memo to the board.

Roach said HNTB initially proposed a price of $8.1 million, almost twice as much as the $4.29 million estimated cost. Negotiations resulted in reducing the cost to $6.9 million. Five subcontractors, mainly local firms, also will be involved.

In a major reversal of policy, Bi-State decided last fall to install the gates following a series of high-profile crimes and complaints about rowdy behavior on the line in recent years.

The move came even though its security consultant recommended against turnstiles, concluding that fare evasion had little correlation with more serious crime.

Roach has said ridership decreased sharply because of the pandemic and that a major effort is needed to restore and attract new riders. He has said he hopes that the turnstile project will signal to the public that Bi-State is committed to responding to their safety concerns.

Private donors are expected to pay a significant share of the project’s estimated $52 million cost. As of early May, the agency said it had about $10.7 million in private commitments.

Since MetroLink started in 1993, riders have been required to produce their tickets or passes when asked on the trains by fare inspectors and police.

HNTB, which has a St. Louis office, has worked for Bi-State/Metro previously, including on the MetroLink line from Forest Park to Shrewsbury and the Cortex station, which opened in 2018. Among its other local projects have been the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.