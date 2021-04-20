 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas City mayor announces marriage, baby with Kansas City, Kansas, official
0 comments

Kansas City mayor announces marriage, baby with Kansas City, Kansas, official

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
America Protests Missouri

Mayor Quinton Lucas talks to demonstrators during a rally on the steps of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, June 5, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has revealed his marriage earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend, who is a Kansas City, Kansas, government official, and announced the birth of their child over the weekend.

Lucas, 36, he and Katherine Carttar, 38, married on April 11. Carttar is the economic development director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

Lucas said in a Facebook post on Monday that Carttar gave birth to their son, Bennett, over the weekend at a Kansas City, Kansas, hospital, where the baby has been in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Lucas wrote in the post that he and Carttar had been together well before he was elected mayor in 2019.

“Like many over the past challenging year, we spent time reprioritizing what’s most important in our lives and realized it is family,” he wrote.

Carttar had previously worked as an economic development analyst and a development specialist for Kansas City, Missouri.

Updated at 7 a.m. Tuesday

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports