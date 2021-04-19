 Skip to main content
Kansas City mayor marries Kansas City, Kansas, official, announces birth of son
America Protests Missouri

Mayor Quinton Lucas talks to demonstrators during a rally on the steps of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, June 5, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has married a government official from Kansas City, Kansas, and announced the birth of their child.

His son Bennett was born in recent days at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, where he had been in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Although his first few days have been a bit of a challenge medically, we look forward to introducing our son and Kansas City’s newest Chiefs’ fan, Bennett, to Kansas Citians when the time is right,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.

Lucas, 36, recently married Katherine Carttar, the economic development director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

“Katherine and I were together well before I was mayor and I hope she will be willing to stand me long after,” the mayor said on Facebook. “Like many over the past challenging year, we spent time reprioritizing what’s most important in our lives and realized it is family.”

Carttar, 38, previously worked as an economic development analyst and a development specialist for the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Jane Pansing Brown, general counsel in the mayor’s office, officiated the April 11 wedding ceremony.

Lucas acknowledged the wedding during a radio appearance Monday morning.

“It is true. I’m lucky enough to be a married man. Very happy to be,” he said on Hot 103 Jamz ...

“This has been a year of blessings and abundance ...”

Updated at 7 a.m. Tuesday

