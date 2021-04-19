 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas City mayor marries Wyandotte County, Kansas, official
0 comments

Kansas City mayor marries Wyandotte County, Kansas, official

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
America Protests Missouri

Mayor Quinton Lucas talks to demonstrators during a rally on the steps of City Hall in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday, June 5, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor of Missouri’s biggest city has married a government official from Kansas City, Kansas.

Quinton Lucas, 36, was granted a marriage license by a Jackson County judge earlier this month to marry Katherine Carttar, the economic development director for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas.

Carttar, 38, previously worked as an economic development analyst and a development specialist for the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Lucas has so far not publicly commented on the nuptials. A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office said he would make an announcement “when the time is right for his family.”

Jane Pansing Brown, general counsel in the mayor’s office, officiated the April 11 ceremony.

0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports