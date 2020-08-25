Kanye West short on signatures in Missouri, won’t appear on ballot

JEFFERSON CITY — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West did not turn in enough voter signatures to have his name on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent candidate for president.

West announced his candidacy last month. Ashcroft, a Republican, said West’s campaign turned in 6,557 valid voter signatures — short of the 10,000 signatures needed to make the ballot.

Maura Browning, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, said his campaign turned in 5,072 invalid signatures, or nearly 44% of all the signatures the campaign submitted.

She said West filed paperwork to run as an independent candidate in Missouri on July 27.

Browning said West’s campaign turned in signatures from more than half of the state’s 116 local election jurisdictions, and that the state “received the final batch of signature verifications today.”

In other states, Republican operatives and vocal supporters of President Donald Trump have worked to boost West’s candidacy and secure his spot on the ballot. Critics contend West’s last-minute run — and the apparent GOP support it’s received — is a ploy to swipe votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, especially in key swing states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

