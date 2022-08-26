Katherine Pinner to drop out of St. Louis County executive race, GOP chair says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Katherine Pinner, the self-published author who shocked the St. Louis County Republican Party when she won its primary nomination for county executive earlier this month, is dropping out of the general election, the party chair said.

"You can't make this stuff up," said the chair, Rene Artman.

Artman said Pinner called her Thursday night and told her she wanted to drop out. Pinner was very upset about something, but declined to go into detail.

But Artman said Pinner had attended a meeting of the St. Louis County Young Republicans on Thursday night and faced questions about her campaign strategy headed into a showdown with incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, this fall.

Pinner easily defeated State Rep. Shamed Dogan in the primary earlier this month. The November race is expected to be tougher — no Republican has been county executive in 30 years.

Unlike most serious candidates, Pinner has no campaign committee to raise and spend money. Her online presence appears to be limited to a personal website that advertises her books. And earlier this week, she sued her former employer over pandemic-related mask and vaccine mandates, citing religious discrimination and linking masks to “satanic ritual abuse.”

Artman said that once Pinner removes her name from the ballot, the county party will issue a call for new candidates, interview them, and nominate one to succeed Pinner.

"We are just not going to hand it over to Sam Page," she said.

Attempts to reach Pinner on Thursday evening and Friday morning were unsuccessful.