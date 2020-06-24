Kellyanne Conway joining Missouri governor on virtual fundraiser Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this year, a top aide to President Donald Trump is helping GOP candidates in Missouri.
White House counsel Kellyanne Conway is participating in an online fundraising event for Republican Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday night, following a trip to Missouri in February as the featured speaker at the GOP’s annual Lincoln Days event in Springfield.
For a minimum $250 contribution to Parson, viewers will receive a log-in to a virtual fundraiser.
"The governor continues to have broad support from the Republican Party and is honored to have a leading conservative voice support his campaign," said Parson campaign manager Steele Shippy.
Trump endorsed Parson in September in his race against presumptive Democratic nominee Nicole Galloway, who won a full term as state auditor in 2018.
Parson faces an underfunded group of Republican challengers in the Aug. 4 primary, including state Rep. James Neely of Cameron, Saundra McDowell of Lake Saint Louis and Raleigh Ritter of Seneca.
The advent of the global pandemic has sent political fundraising into a virtual mode. Like others Parson has not held a physical fundraising event in months and doesn’t plan to in the near future.
Galloway also has been raising money online.
McDowell Wednesday announced a series of in-person rallies set to begin Friday in O’Fallon.
“Starting on June 26th, I will be taking my message across Missouri, holding rallies, meeting with you the people, and sharing my vision for our great state,” McDowell said.
McDowell, who was an unsuccessful candidate for state auditor in 2018, also plans stops in Kansas City, Washington and Troy.
In Conway’s visit to Springfield in February, she addressed the gathering on issues including employment for Blacks and surprise medical billing.
But, as an example of how the political landscape has changed because of COVID-19, she also talked about what she termed “the best economy in my lifetime.”
Parson has backed Trump since taking office two years ago, including sending 300 Missouri National Guard troops to Washington D.C. earlier this month to assist with the response to police violence protests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.