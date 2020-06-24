Kellyanne Conway joining Missouri governor on virtual fundraiser Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time this year, a top aide to President Donald Trump is helping GOP candidates in Missouri.

White House counsel Kellyanne Conway is participating in an online fundraising event for Republican Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday night, following a trip to Missouri in February as the featured speaker at the GOP’s annual Lincoln Days event in Springfield.

For a minimum $250 contribution to Parson, viewers will receive a log-in to a virtual fundraiser.

"The governor continues to have broad support from the Republican Party and is honored to have a leading conservative voice support his campaign," said Parson campaign manager Steele Shippy.

Trump endorsed Parson in September in his race against presumptive Democratic nominee Nicole Galloway, who won a full term as state auditor in 2018.

Parson faces an underfunded group of Republican challengers in the Aug. 4 primary, including state Rep. James Neely of Cameron, Saundra McDowell of Lake Saint Louis and Raleigh Ritter of Seneca.

The advent of the global pandemic has sent political fundraising into a virtual mode. Like others Parson has not held a physical fundraising event in months and doesn’t plan to in the near future.