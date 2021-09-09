Kickoff held for 50 'tiny homes' for homeless vets in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Kansas City-based nonprofit launched its plan to build 50 "tiny homes" for homeless veterans on a mostly vacant site off North Grand Boulevard. They're set to be completed by the end of next year, officials said.

Representatives from the Veterans Community Project and city officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday at the 4-acre site along Aldine Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The goal of the village is to connect people with resources and help them find permanent housing. It will be modeled after a similar project started in 2018 in Kansas City.

Site work will begin later this month, and construction is set to begin next spring, said Adam McBride, executive director of Veterans Community Project.