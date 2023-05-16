ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced Tuesday she would resign immediately — more than two weeks before the date she first said she planned to step down — throwing the city’s top prosecutor’s office into disarray.

Gardner said earlier this month she would resign effective June 1 amid mounting criticism of her office, but on Tuesday she announced she would step down now instead.

In a statement outlining her resignation, Gardner cited a "comprehensive transition plan" between Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and referred all questions to Bell's spokesman, Chris King.

But the resignation came as a surprise to Bell, King said.

“Her unexpected resignation has put us in kind of a gray area,” he said.

Gardner's resignation throws a city courts system already bending under the weight of a staffing exodus, organizational dysfunction and a leadership vacuum into further chaos. Her office lost roughly a third of its attorneys in two months, and two judges filed to hold her in contempt of court after prosecutors didn’t show up for scheduled hearings or trials.

“This is a very unprecedented situation,” said Bill Corrigan, a lawyer for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, at a hearing Tuesday afternoon. “A very volatile, very fluid situation.”

The departure comes amid months of mounting criticism of Gardner's office. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit earlier this year to remove Gardner from office, and a bill was filed in the Missouri statehouse seeking to strip Gardner of most of her power. Gardner struck a deal to step down in exchange for lawmakers dropping the effort to strip her of power, and an assistant for Bailey said Tuesday the suit seeking to remove her from office would likely be moot.

Before she stepped down, Gardner issued an order seeking to appoint Bell as an assistant prosecutor in the city, said William Corrigan, an attorney with the Missouri Attorney General's office.

To take over the office or appoint attorneys to handle cases, Bell needs permission from either the governor or the city’s presiding judge, or both, King said. He was still seeking that permission as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

King said Bell's office expects his staff to begin charging city cases today and plans to open a transition warrant office on Monday.

“Here in the city, I’m not sure what the next move is," King said. "We hope we’re told that we can take over and we’re prepared to do that.”

Gardner first announced her resignation May 4.

Last week, Bell was seen walking through the two city courthouses along with top aides, and he was back at the office on Monday and Tuesday this week. Bell confirmed to reporters he was helping create a transition plan but did not comment any further.

Then, on Tuesday, he was spotted at the courthouse again. He called a press conference to discuss the transition, but by that time, Gardner had already submitted her resignation.

King appeared on the fourth-floor mezzanine to speak to reporters instead. He said Gardner had appointed Bell to help her office before she resigned, but the court needed to approve the appointment, and they hadn’t done so yet.

Across the street in the city’s civil courts building, attorneys for Gardner and Bailey’s office gathered around tables for a scheduled hearing about the removal lawsuit. Gardner did not appear, but her attorney had filed a motion to dismiss. A hearing was scheduled to discuss it at a later date.

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was expected to appoint Gardner's replacement within the next week, is in St. Louis and plans to speak to media at 3:30 p.m.

Bell's spokesman, King, said Tuesday that the discussions about the transition plan were only between Bell and Gardner's offices.

Bell and Gardner were both elected alongside a wave of progressive prosecutors sweeping the country in 2016 and 2018. Both promised to reform the criminal justice system and create conviction integrity units to review wrongful convictions, and both promised to hold police accountable.

After announcing the collaboration, Bell began facing criticism from a St. Louis County councilman, who argued Bell should have to get council approval before “using any county resources” to help Gardner’s office. The Council is set to meet Tuesday night.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

