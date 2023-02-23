ST. LOUIS — Amid calls for her resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has pointed blame back at the courts and even named a judge she says denied her office's requests to put Daniel Riley back behind bars.

Gardner, in a statement issued late Wednesday, said her office made requests to a judge to keep Riley in jail or strengthen the terms of his bond, but that the judge denied or ignored the requests. Just last month, the statement said, her office requested a hearing to address Riley's violation of his bond, but received no response.

"Bond violations and decisions do not solely rest on the shoulders of prosecutors," she said in the statement. "In this matter, prosecutors asked on several occasions for higher bonds, and those requests were denied."

22nd Circuit Court spokesman Joel Currier declined comment and said he could not discuss the 2020 robbery case by law because it was a closed case.

Gardner’s office has come under fire for failing to try to put Riley, charged with crashing into Tennessee teen volleyball player Janae Edmondson and critically injuring her, back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond more than 50 times. Riley, 21, was out on bond for a 2020 robbery charge that was dismissed and refiled last year.

Gardner had previously said the robbery case was dropped and refiled because the victim died before trial, throwing a wrench into prosecution. The spokesperson also said the final ruling on whether a suspect’s bond is revoked is in the hands of a judge.

But a judge’s order from the day the case was dropped shows the victim was alive and present for the hearing, and prosecutors weren’t ready to proceed. And court officials said they never knew Riley violated his bond, because prosecutors never filed a motion to revoke it.

Gardner, in her statement late Wednesday, hit back. Her statement said Circuit Court Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach, who oversaw the robbery case, twice denied requests from her office, first for a Dec. 12, 2021, request for a bond revocation, and, second, for a short delay to the July 2022 trial date in order to ensure witnesses would be available.

And when Hettenbach released Riley on house arrest last year, Gardner's office opposed the decision, she said in the statement.

Gardner's statement did not further address the office's belief, earlier this week, that the victim and witness in the case had died, when he had not.

Still, Gardner wasn't the only person saying the court deserved more scrutiny.

Terry Niehoff, who defended Riley in the robbery case, wrote in a blog post Thursday that Gardner's office did in fact "bring to the Court's attention Riley's numerous bond violations" and that a judge denied Gardner's request to postpone the trial last year.

"The prevailing sentiment that’s being reported is that this accident could have been avoided if only the Circuit Attorney’s Office had done their job properly and filed a motion to revoke Riley’s bond," Niehoff wrote. "But that’s simply not true."

Niehoff added in an interview later Thursday that he believes the judge was right to deny Gardner's bond revocation request. Riley was living at home and going to school and his violations were minor, Niehoff said.

"In this particular case, when people are saying her office should have filed motions to have the bond revoked — her office did bring that up to the judge," Niehoff said in the interview. "I know because I was the lawyer on the case; I know it was reviewed by the judge. I know the judge, after reviewing all of it, decided that the violations, although numerous, were not serious enough to take him off bond."

"They could have filed motions everyday," he continued. "It wouldn’t have made any difference."

Niehoff, however, called Gardner "incompetent" and said she should not have been reelected.

"I find it ironic," he continued, "that none of the genuine issues with her management has brought about her downfall, but what very well might is a situation where her office really did nothing wrong."

Gardner's office did not respond to a request for more details.