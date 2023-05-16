ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced Tuesday she would resign immediately — more than two weeks before the date she first said she planned to step down – throwing the city’s top prosecutor’s office into disarray.

Gardner said earlier this month she would resign effective June 1 amid mounting criticism of her office, an ongoing lawsuit seeking her removal and a bill from the state legislature that would have stripped her of most of her power.

But on Tuesday, she abruptly announced she would step down immediately.

In a statement outlining her resignation, Gardner cited a "comprehensive transition plan" between Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

But she had not told Bell she planned to resign on Tuesday, said Bell's spokesman, Chris King, and the announcement came as a "surprise."

“Her unexpected resignation has put us in kind of a gray area,” he said.

Gardner issued an order to appoint Bell as an assistant prosecutor in her office before she stepped down, William Corrigan, an attorney with the Missouri Attorney General's office said in court Tuesday.

In order to take over the office or appoint attorneys to handle cases, Bell needs the permission of either the governor or the city’s presiding judge, or both, King said. He was still seeking that permission as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

King said Bell's office expected his staff to begin charging city cases today and planned to open a transition warrant office on Monday.

“Here in the city, I’m not sure what the next move is," King said. "We hope we’re told that we can take over and we’re prepared to do that.”

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was expected to appoint Gardner's replacement within the next week, is in St. Louis this week and plans to speak to media at 3:30 p.m.

Bell and Gardner were both elected alongside a wave of progressive prosecutors sweeping the country in 2016 and 2018. Both promised to reform the criminal justice system and create conviction integrity units to review wrongful convictions, and both promised to hold police accountable.

Last week, Bell was seen walking through the two city courthouses along with top aides, and on Friday he announced they were discussing ways to help stabilize Gardner’s office before she stepped down.

Bell's spokesman, King, said Tuesday that the discussions about the transition plan were only between Bell and Gardner's offices.

After announcing the collaboration, Bell began facing criticism from a St. Louis County councilman, who argued Bell should have to get council approval before “using any county resources” to help Gardner’s office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

