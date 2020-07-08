Kinloch cleanup scheduled for Saturday

KINLOCH — A state legislator who earlier this year called attention to illegal dumping on vacant lots in this north St. Louis County municipality is organizing a citywide cleanup for Saturday.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to sign up online. An effort to collect donations for the cleanup has raised more than $7,000.

The event is organized by state Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, whose 73rd District includes Kinloch. In a series of social media posts earlier this year, she called attention on the dumping on land near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, owned by the city of St. Louis.

Proudie has said she is frustrated with a lack of urgency by area leaders to stop illegal dumping in Kinloch and clean up the mounds of trash, construction waste and abandoned appliances people have left there.