Kinloch cleanup scheduled for Saturday

KINLOCH — A state legislator who earlier this year called attention to illegal dumping on vacant lots in this north St. Louis County municipality is organizing a citywide cleanup for Saturday.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to sign up online. An effort to collect donations for the cleanup has raised more than $7,000.
The event is organized by state Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, whose 73rd District includes Kinloch. In a series of social media posts earlier this year, she called attention on the dumping on land near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, owned by the city of St. Louis.
Proudie has said she is frustrated with a lack of urgency by area leaders to stop illegal dumping in Kinloch and clean up the mounds of trash, construction waste and abandoned appliances people have left there.
They arent looking for a solution.— Raychel Proudie (@RCProudie) July 1, 2020
It isnt hard to obtain who owns what property from STL Co.
I shouldn't have had to plan a clean up: St. Louis County stated they were going to in JANUARY, StLCity owns some & KInloch is a 4th Class city. @KHesselFox2 https://t.co/E7nwg8RDsa
Kinloch, the first city in Missouri to be incorporated by African Americans, is situated between Ferguson and the airport. It once thrived with more than 10,000 residents. Then in the 1980s the airport began buying homes for a noise-abatement program, purchasing roughly 1,360 properties.
The city’s population plummeted, poverty and blight took hold. The city's population now is estimated to be 276, its grid of overgrown ghost streets has become a haven for crime.
Last month the rapper Huey, whose 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock & Drop It” soared the Billboard charts, was killed in a double shooting in Kinloch.
