Kirkwood approves site plan for luxury apartments in downtown business district

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council have approved a preliminary site plan for a luxury apartment and retail development to be known as The James — formerly called Kirkwood Flats — in the city's downtown business district.
The city had received petitions signed by more than 900 people opposed to the project at 426 North Kirkwood Road.
Residents have cited concerns about building height, traffic, the number of apartment units and more. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-4, unable to recommend the proposal.
Due to feedback from neighbors, the plan was revised from an earlier proposal that had called for a building of up to six stories and 178 apartments.
But Griffin and most council members said the project would add residents who would support local businesses, boosting city revenue.
The proposal by developer Altus Properties calls for demolition of a UMB Bank now on the 2.6-acre site, and construction of a five-story building with commercial space on the first floor and 152 apartments on the top four floors.
A final, more detailed development plan will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council.
Griffin said Kirkwood is in competition with other communities such as Webster Groves, Soulard and the Central West End neighborhoods in St. Louis, Richmond Heights, Maplewood and St. Charles, and approval of the project “shows we want a vibrant, dynamic and thriving downtown, which we can do without sacrificing any neighborhood surrounding it.”
Councilwoman Maggie Duwe said cities like Kirkwood “must continue to evolve and grow with mindfulness or risk becoming stagnant and ineffectual.”
