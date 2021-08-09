Kirkwood churches and schools could lease kitchens to mobile food businesses

Catering establishments would need to obtain a Kirkwood occupancy permit and business license; deliveries and the loading or unloading of vehicles would be limited to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. No vehicles associated with the catering establishment would be stored overnight at the site of the commissary kitchen.

The commission subcommittee discussed whether to limit the number of food trucks or catering establishments for each commissary kitchen, but decided that the leasing catering establishment would have discretion based on the size of the kitchen, and the time and space needs of each food establishment, Lowry said.

The subcommittee also discussed limiting the hours of operation for the catering establishment kitchen, but decided against it. A breakfast establishment might need to access the kitchen in the early morning and a dinner establishment might need to clean up late at night, Lowry said.

The Rev. Todd McDowell, of Grace Church, at 514 East Argonne Avenue, said the commissary kitchens “would be an important step for all churches, where our budgets are getting tighter and more limited."

Also that night, Griffin announced that starting Aug. 19, the city will return to conducting City Council meetings and public hearings by Zoom teleconference, rather than in-person.

“In addition, starting next week, boards and commissions also will be meeting via Zoom,” he said.