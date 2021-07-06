Kirkwood considering permit for changes to auto dealership

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council are set to vote July 15 on a special use permit and site plan amendments to add showroom and office space at Lou Fusz Toyota auto dealership. The 3-acre site is at Manchester Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.

At a public hearing Thursday, city planner Amy Lowry said the open canopy area on the south side of the building fronting Manchester Road is proposed to be enclosed for additional showroom and office use. Also, an addition is proposed on the west side of the building, she said, to allow vehicles to move between the service reception and the service shop in an enclosed, covered area.

Finally, there is a planned alteration to the south, front side of the building to install two overhead doors to provide an indoor vehicle delivery area, where vehicles are transferred to new owners after purchase, Lowry said. That installation would require a removal of three parking spaces.

She said the lot now has 87 spaces for customers and employees, with 255 spaces in total.

Councilman Wallace Ward wondered whether space would remain to load and unload delivery transport trucks.

Architect Stephen Hollander said he hadn't heard of any incidents or problems, adding that there is space for a full size fire truck to pull in to the area.