Kirkwood could cut hours when construction is allowed

KIRKWOOD — The City Council is set to vote May 6 on whether to reduce the hours when construction work can take place in the city on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Construction is allowed in the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Council members are proposing that the hours be cut to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“It's a balancing act," Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer, said at a council work session Thursday. "When you lessen the number of hours for construction, sometimes a project can take longer to complete."

Jonathan Raiche, planning and development services director, said adequate morning construction hours likely would be more important to those with professional construction companies “but evening hours have been offered for homeowners doing work on their own properties.”

In surveying other local communities, he said, Kirkwood is less restrictive on evening construction hours than most.