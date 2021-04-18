Kirkwood could cut hours when construction is allowed

KIRKWOOD — The City Council is set to vote May 6 on whether to reduce the hours when construction work can take place in the city on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Construction is allowed in the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Council members are proposing that the hours be cut to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“It's a balancing act," Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer, said at a council work session Thursday. "When you lessen the number of hours for construction, sometimes a project can take longer to complete."
Jonathan Raiche, planning and development services director, said adequate morning construction hours likely would be more important to those with professional construction companies “but evening hours have been offered for homeowners doing work on their own properties.”
In surveying other local communities, he said, Kirkwood is less restrictive on evening construction hours than most.
Councilwoman Maggie Duwe said, “I was approached by a resident who was concerned about having dinner, entertaining or anything on his back porch, with hammering or whatever going on at the building next door. That would certainly ruin a weekend evening.”
However, Councilwoman Kara Wurtz said early evenings “are our time to work on our home.” But she added, “It would be nice to give residents a little relief on weekends.”
Councilman Wallace Ward suggested possible seasonal times for construction. But Mayor Tim Griffin asked that discussion be put off for now. “Des Peres tried to do that but ended up going back to a start time of 7 a.m.”
City Attorney John Hessel said any legislation would have to treat contractors and homeowners equally, because noise levels would be the same.
“If I see a neighbor repairing their fence, I'm not nearly as bothered as if someone was roofing a house,” Councilman Bob Sears said.