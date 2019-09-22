Kirkwood officials are set to vote Oct. 3 on two pieces of legislation that would allow tattoo studios in the downtown business district, as well as a special use permit to allow such a studio on the second floor of 108 North Kirkwood Road.
City Attorney John Hessel said tattoo studios are not allowed now anywhere in Kirkwood.
During a public hearing Thursday, city planner Jonathan Raiche said that Trevor Collis of Sunset Hills wants to open the Electric Unicorn Tattoo Studio, which would have up to four tattooing stations.
Raiche said the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, in supporting the change, recommended that studios in the city be a minimum of 1,000 feet apart; hours of operation be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; and that each have a maximum eight-foot street frontage.
Collis told Griffin and the council that he’s been a tattoo artist for 25 years, has been operating out of the Iron Age Studios tattoo shop in University City for 17 years as an independent contractor and has worked only by appointment for the last 11 years, which would be his practice in the planned private studio in Kirkwood.
“This would not be a walk-in studio environment,” he said, adding his studio “would encourage a progressive art form but not interfere with the community.”
No tattooing would be visible from the street, and no other practices would be performed, he said.
Councilwoman Ellen Edman said she was concerned about possible tattoo art designs or photos in window displays, as well as visibility of activities going on inside, for future studios on the main floor of a building, saying that, “from a community standpoint, possibly the less, the better – I’m concerned on how the average citizen would react, and some people may not want to walk by this on their way to their favorite restaurant.”
Also Thursday night, Griffin and the Council gave final approval to legislation allowing for a major remodeling, including a new two-story building section, on the Audi Kirkwood auto dealership site at 10230 and 10240 Manchester Road.
And in another move, Griffin and the council gave final approval to legislation allowing a Mission Taco Joint restaurant to open in a 12,000-square-foot building at 105 East Jefferson Avenue. That building formerly was used for the Kirkwood Station Brewing Company. A planned 1,900-square-foot arcade area within the building will include up to 26 retro game machines.