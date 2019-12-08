KIRKWOOD — A proposal to allow CBD Kratom to operate a store at 11220 Manchester Road prompted concern from some residents and city officials during a public hearing Thursday.
A vote on the proposal is set for the council’s meeting Dec. 19.
Jonathan Raiche, city planner, told Mayor Tim Griffin and the council that the 1,989-square-foot building, on the south side of Manchester west of Geyer Road, is across the street from North Kirkwood Middle School.
He said products to be sold by the new store would include lotions, oils and food, specializing in dietary supplements and other products that contain CBD/cannabidiol — an oil extracted from the hemp plant — and kratom, a plant that grows naturally in Thailand and some other Asian countries.
“Sales would be restricted to customers aged 18 and older, and a sign at the main entrance would ban unaccompanied minors from entering,” Raiche said.
Dafna Revah, whose husband, David Palatnik, owns CBD Kratom and Leaf & Co., said the firm operates 31 stores nationwide, including in the Galleria shopping center in Richmond Heights, Ellisville, Creve Coeur, Olivette, Florissant, Sunset Hills and University City.
Councilwoman Ellen Edman contended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expressed concerns that kratom appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction and abuse.
Revah said that some people who have had problems with kratom have taken it with other substances or at high doses. She added the FDA does not regulate kratom, CBD or other supplements, including vitamins.
“We tell customers to speak to their medical professional before adding supplements to their diet,” she said, adding the company does independent lab testing of kratom products to ensure they are not adulterated.
Palatnik said that some products his store would sell already are available at retailers in Kirkwood including CVS Pharmacy and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
During public comment, Laura Lasater, of Simmons Avenue, said the FDA has warned consumers not to use any products labeled as containing kratom.
While he was concerned the proposed store could later be allowed to sell medical marijuana, City Attorney John Hessel said that no such dispensaries have applied to be in Kirkwood.