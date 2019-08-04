Kirkwood's mayor and City Council unanimously rejected a plan for voters to weigh in on spending millions on repaving and train station improvements.
Mayor Tim Griffin the City Council decided against placing a $12 million bond issue on the Nov. 5 ballot that would have funded street overlay repaving citywide and capital improvement projects for the Kirkwood Train Station.
Griffin said there wouldn’t be enough time for effective planning and suggested all funds should be used to fix streets.
To meet the deadline to add an issue to the November ballot, a vote would have been necessary this month.
Instead, Griffin said he and the Council are planning to vote no later than January on placing what’s expected to be a larger bond issue, probably on the April 2020 ballot, to be entirely devoted to funding resurfacing and restoration on streets citywide.
The proposal voted down would have targeted $9 million of the bond issue funds to the street resurfacing work, with $3 million going to capital improvements at the 1893-vintage Kirkwood Train Station, which the city, since 2003, has owned and staffed (primarily with volunteers), and operates for Amtrak passenger service, and rents out for private parties and other events each year.
“November would be way too soon to put something together on a bond issue,” Griffin said.
“Also, if we do a bond issue, it would need to be totally committed to streets, which is where our biggest need is. We can turn down this proposal and start fresh (on planning another bond issue) later in the year.”
Griffin later said street improvements “are our biggest concern and the most important issue for residents, so that’s where our focus needs to be.”
“We can deal with the train station and community center in other ways,” he said. The city commissioned a study about four years ago on a major renovation at the station — such work hasn’t been done for many years.
Some Council members previously questioned original bond issue funding targets.
Councilwoman Kara Wurtz had said she’d like to see some funding go to an improved community center.
And Councilman Wallace Ward had protested that a November bond issue vote wouldn’t have allowed for adequate time for an effective bond issue campaign, adding that $9 million wouldn’t do all the street work needed in the city and there was a better chance of voters approving a bond issue for street work alone.
Also Thursday night, Griffin and the council turned down a special use permit request by resident Adam Roth to allow a bed and breakfast at his home on a 7,500-square-foot lot at 627 Hickory Hollow Lane.
Griffin, as well as Council members Ellen Edman, Maggie Duwe and Nancy Luetzow, voted against the proposal.
Jonathan Raiche, city planner, has said that a neighbor had notified the city of cars with out-of-state license plates at the home, which revealed operation by Roth of the bed and breakfast through Airbnb.
Griffin said he wasn’t opposed to bed and breakfast operations in the city, adding “the two we had in the past and their locations were good.”
“But this proposal was for the end of a cul de sac on a residential street, and that isn’t a good place for a bed and breakfast,” he said, citing concerns with traffic and safety.
Councilman Mark Zimmer suggested the city look into establishing regulations for those wanting to use parts of their homes for Airbnb and similar short-term rentals.