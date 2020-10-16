Kirkwood rejects assisted living facility downtown

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday voted against a proposal to allow assisted living facilities in the city's downtown business district. That vote means a plan by Opus Development Co. for a five-story building with independent and assisted living units at 300 North Kirkwood Road is also rejected.
Some neighbors and city officials had said the project would not be a good fit for the site.
Mayor Tim Griffin said Thursday, “While I see a vitality in anything we do (downtown), and I'm all for that … this use is not something we want to encourage there.”
Councilman Mark Zimmer added that the downtown business district is meant to include businesses that compliment each other and attract customers, but assisted living facilities often are “self sufficient.”
“I don't mean all residents would be homebound, but that use goes against what our code states,” he said, adding the city encourages age-restricted locations elsewhere in the city and has a number of them.
Also on Thursday, the council held a public hearing on a site plan by Savoy Properties for construction of a 12-unit, four-story condominium building at 134 and 138 West Madison Avenue. A vote is set for Nov. 19.
Tyler Stephens, representing Savoy, said the new building would be one of three condominium buildings by Savoy between South Clay and South Kirkwood Road. The others include the Barclay and the Madison buildings.
“The building would have large porches and would be the same height as the Barclay,” Stephens said, adding that the city had approved a height exception for that building.
Councilwoman Liz Gibbons protested that the planned height would be “25% over our code.”
Councilwoman Maggie Duwe added, “I wonder, if we don't abide by the code we wrote, why we even have a code.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.