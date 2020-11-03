Koenig holding lead over Lavender in competitive west St. Louis County state Senate race

Updated at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican incumbent representing a west St. Louis County state Senate district was hanging on to a 6 percentage point lead against his Democratic challenger Tuesday night with more than 80% of polling places countywide reporting results.

State Sen. Andrew Koenig was winning nearly 53% of the vote while challenger, state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, was winning 47% of the vote; 190 polling places of 231 had reported results.

In addition to Manchester and Kirkwood, the 15th Senate District takes in all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and other municipalities.

Republicans were also defending the 19th Senate District, which takes in Boone and Cooper counties in mid-Missouri.

With more than 30% of precincts reporting results, Democrat Judy Baker was leading Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, with 54% of voters backing Baker and 45% backing Rowden.

A win by Baker would set off a scramble among Senate Republicans, who would be forced to choose a new majority leader.

State Rep. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, was winning nearly 57% of votes his race to represent the 1st Senate District, which stretches from south county to Brentwood. Republican businessman David Lenihan netted about 43% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, was poised to win election to the 5th Senate District, succeeding term-limited state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed in a heavily Democratic district that covers most of the eastern half of St. Louis.