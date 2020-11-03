Koenig holds lead over Lavender in competitive west St. Louis County state Senate race

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican representing a west St. Louis County state Senate district is poised to return to the capital city next year as he maintained a comfortable lead over his Democratic challenger Tuesday night.

State Sen. Andrew Koenig garnered 54% of the vote over challenger state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood; the county was reporting all district ballots counted as of 11:09 p.m.

In addition to Manchester and Kirkwood, the 15th Senate District takes in all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and other municipalities.

Lavender predicted at about 10:30 p.m. that based on current figures, she wouldn’t be able to recover a lead. She said she had just seen new numbers and hadn’t yet called Koenig to concede.

“I had a phenomenal team of people work on this race for 17 months,” Lavender said, adding that she didn’t know what she would do after her state House term ends in January.

“We worked hard; our opponent worked hard,” Koenig said at about 10:40 pm. “Obviously want to see all the results come in. But we’re definitely very excited.

“I’ll continue working on the Senate like I have been, trying to work against corporate welfare, supporting law and order and supporting the police — exactly what I campaigned on,” he said.

Republicans were also defending the 19th Senate District, which takes in Boone and Cooper counties in mid-Missouri.

With all precincts reporting results, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, appeared to narrowly defeat Democrat Judy Baker, 52% to 48%.