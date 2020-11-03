Koenig wins in west St. Louis County as GOP holds onto large legislative majorities

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican representing a west St. Louis County state Senate district won decisively over his Democratic challenger Tuesday night.
State Sen. Andrew Koenig garnered 54% of the vote over state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood; the county reported all district ballots counted as of 11 p.m.
After GOP wins in both competitive state Senate districts — in west St. Louis County and Columbia — Republicans were poised to maintain a 24-10 majority in the Senate. The GOP was also poised to maintain its two-thirds majority in the Missouri House.
In addition to Manchester and Kirkwood, the 15th Senate District takes in all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and other municipalities.
Lavender predicted at 10:30 p.m. that she wouldn't be able to win. She said later Tuesday night that she had called Koenig to concede.
“I had a phenomenal team of people work on this race for 17 months,” Lavender said, adding that she didn’t know what she would do after her state House term ends in January.
“We worked hard; our opponent worked hard,” Koenig said at about 10:40 p.m. “Obviously want to see all the results come in. But we’re definitely very excited.
“I’ll continue working on the Senate like I have been, trying to work against corporate welfare, supporting law and order and supporting the police — exactly what I campaigned on,” he said.
Republicans were also defending the 19th Senate District, which takes in Boone and Cooper counties in mid-Missouri.
With all precincts reporting unofficial results, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, narrowly defeated Democrat Judy Baker, 52% to 48%.
A win by Baker would’ve set off a scramble among Senate Republicans, who would be forced to choose a new majority leader.
At 11:08 p.m., with all ballots counted, state Rep. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, was winning nearly 55% of votes in the race to represent the 1st Senate District, which stretches from south county to Brentwood. Republican businessman David Lenihan was netting about 45% of the vote.
Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, was poised to win election to the 5th Senate District, succeeding term-limited state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed in a heavily Democratic district that covers most of the eastern half of St. Louis.
And Angela Walton Mosley was expected to replace term-limited state Sen. Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, in the heavily Democratic 13th Senate District, covering north St. Louis County.
In the House, Republicans were attempting to hang on to the south St. Louis County-based 94th District. Republican state Rep. Jim Murphy was winning 53% of the vote, topping Jean Pretto’s 47%, with all polling places reporting results.
In St. Charles County, with all precincts reporting results, Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles, easily defeated Democrat Bill Otto, 58% to 42%.
The open 106th District in St. Charles County has also drawn attention. According to unofficial results, with all precincts reporting, Republican Adam Schwadron was poised to glide to Jefferson City, defeating Democrat Cindy Berne, 55% to 45%.
Democrats were also playing defense in some cases.
After flipping the Manchester-based 99th House District last year, state Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, was narrowly leading Republican Lee Ann Pitman, 51% to 49%, with all precincts reporting results.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.