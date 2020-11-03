Koenig wins in west St. Louis County as GOP holds onto large legislative majorities

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican representing a west St. Louis County state Senate district won decisively over his Democratic challenger Tuesday night.

State Sen. Andrew Koenig garnered 54% of the vote over state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood; the county reported all district ballots counted as of 11 p.m.

After GOP wins in both competitive state Senate districts — in west St. Louis County and Columbia — Republicans were poised to maintain a 24-10 majority in the Senate. The GOP was also poised to maintain its two-thirds majority in the Missouri House.

In addition to Manchester and Kirkwood, the 15th Senate District takes in all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and other municipalities.

Lavender predicted at 10:30 p.m. that she wouldn't be able to win. She said later Tuesday night that she had called Koenig to concede.

“I had a phenomenal team of people work on this race for 17 months,” Lavender said, adding that she didn’t know what she would do after her state House term ends in January.

“We worked hard; our opponent worked hard,” Koenig said at about 10:40 p.m. “Obviously want to see all the results come in. But we’re definitely very excited.

“I’ll continue working on the Senate like I have been, trying to work against corporate welfare, supporting law and order and supporting the police — exactly what I campaigned on,” he said.

Republicans were also defending the 19th Senate District, which takes in Boone and Cooper counties in mid-Missouri.