Krewson, Daly kick in $25,000 each to campaign to keep earnings tax

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson and Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly on Monday launched a campaign to retain the city earnings tax in the April 6 election.

And to help fund it, they kicked in $25,000 each from their own political committees.

"Not retaining the earnings tax would be fiscally irresponsible and significantly impact our ability to provide essential services to our constituents," the mayor said.

The earnings tax, a 1% levy on the earned income of anyone who either works or lives in the city, generated about $180 million in the fiscal year ending last June 30. That covers more than a third of the city’s general revenue budget.

Political megadonor Rex Sinquefield, a sharp critic of the tax, bankrolled a successful 2010 statewide campaign to force St. Louis and Kansas City to put their earnings taxes on the ballot every five years.

Voters in both cities endorsed keeping their taxes in 2011 and 2016 and will consider the issue again next month. In St. Louis, it will be called Proposition E.