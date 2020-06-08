You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Krewson lifts St. Louis curfew, effective immediately
0 comments
top story

Krewson lifts St. Louis curfew, effective immediately

Subscribe for $1 a month
Missouri National Guard protects St. Louis police headquarters

Missouri National Guard soldiers stand by their Humvees guarding the St. Louis police headquarters on Olive Street on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. St. Louis was placed under a 9 p.m. curfew on Tuesday after a violent and chaotic Monday night, where four police officers were shot, many stores were looted, and several buildings were burned. The curfew was largely observed in the city but least three people were arrested on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson has lifted the citywide curfew she put in place last week in the wake of violence.

In a Facebook post, she thanked residents and businesses that respected the curfew.

“As a city and a country, we are listening and changing through nonviolent protests and self-expression as we navigate these challenging times,” she said.

The mayor put the curfew in place on Tuesday after citywide violence on June 1 that resulted in four police officers being shot, the fatal shooting of retired police chief David Dorn and damage to more than 60 businesses, including a half-dozen that were set on fire.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports