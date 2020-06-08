Krewson lifts St. Louis curfew, effective immediately

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson has lifted the citywide curfew she put in place last week in the wake of violence.

In a Facebook post, she thanked residents and businesses that respected the curfew.

“As a city and a country, we are listening and changing through nonviolent protests and self-expression as we navigate these challenging times,” she said.

The mayor put the curfew in place on Tuesday after citywide violence on June 1 that resulted in four police officers being shot, the fatal shooting of retired police chief David Dorn and damage to more than 60 businesses, including a half-dozen that were set on fire.

