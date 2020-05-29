Krewson outlines proposed $64 million COVID-19 relief package

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday said the three priorities for distributing up to $64 million in federal COVID-19 relief money will be bolstering testing capacity, supporting struggling small businesses and combating homelessness.

Krewson said during a press briefing that the city plans to distribute the money, which includes $35 million already announced earlier this month, to the city health department, the housing department and toward support for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

All spending will have to be approved by the city's Board of Aldermen and Board of Estimate and Apportionment. Officials plan to present the proposed spending package to aldermen next week.

"These historic investments are going to be made to address not just the devastating public health impact of this virus but also the astronomical economic and humanitarian fallout that's affecting our fellow St. Louisans," Krewson said.

The spending package has about $20 million for the city housing department to combat homelessness including about at least 5.6 million toward emergency shelters, $5.4 million for rental and mortgage assistance and another $3 million for utility assistance.