Krewson, Page hope this week to release details of gradual reopening of local economies

Page added in his tweet that he and Krewson will be closely watching the regional pandemic task force’s report later Monday on “how hospitals did over the weekend.”

Page also referred in his tweet to working with the mayor on details of a reopening plan. He said he hoped those could be released “by the middle of this week.”

Krewson urged people watching her Facebook Live update, in which she took questions from the public, to be patient.

“I know it’s hard and I know your patience is wearing thin. … I understand that, my own patience is wearing thin,” she said. “But we’ve got to be firm here and continue the stay-at-home order a while longer.”

Krewson also discussed the continued stay-at-home order in a CNN interview Monday.

“We are leaving the stay-at-home order in place for another week or two weeks,” the mayor said. “We haven’t determined the exact date (for modifying it) but we think somewhere around mid-May.”

The mayor said on CNN that having 154 new COVID-19 cases reported in the city Saturday and Sunday “is very concerning to us.” The 97 recorded Sunday in the city was a record number reported in a single day.